Hong Kong Airlines re-opens Vancouver bookings Dec 2019 - Feb 2020

Hong Kong Airlines in the late-Friday further revised inventory for Hong Kong – Vancouver route, which saw the re-opening of reservation for travel from 09DEC19 to 10FEB20. The airline on Friday morning issued a statement stating its last long-haul service is scheduled on 10FEB20 (reservation for flights on/after 09DEC19 was closed at that time).



HX080 HKG1235 – 0830YVR 359 D

HX081 YVR1030 – 1715+1HKG 359 D