VietJet Air adds international routes from Can Tho in Jan 2020

VietJet Air in January 2020 plans to launch regular international service form Can Tho, including service to Taipei and Seoul. Operated by Airbus A320, planned service as follows.
Can Tho – Seoul Incheon eff 16JAN20 3 weekly A320
VJ954 VCA1650 – 2355ICN 320 145
VJ955 ICN0230 – 0620VCA 320 256
Can Tho – Taipei Taoyuan eff 10JAN20 4 weekly A320
VJ866 VCA1215 – 1645TPE 320 3
VJ866 VCA1240 – 1710TPE 320 1
VJ866 VCA1415 – 1845TPE 320 5
VJ866 VCA1500 – 1930TPE 320 7
VJ867 TPE1810 – 2055VCA 320 13
VJ867 TPE2020 – 2305VCA 320 5
VJ867 TPE2100 – 2345VCA 320 7
