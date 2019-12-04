Russian carrier S7 Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to add new route to Israel, which sees the airline schedules Novosibirsk – Tel Aviv route. From 02APR20, Airbus A320neo aircraft will serve this route once weekly on Thursdays.
S75869 OVB0640 – 0945TLV 32N 4
S75870 TLV1055 – 2125OVB 32N 4
S7 Airlines adds Novosibirsk – Tel Aviv service from April 2020
