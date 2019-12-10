Ural Airlines in recent schedule update opened Moscow Domodedovo – London Stansted reservation for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, the airline will increase operation from 4 to 6 weekly, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
U6745 DME0900 – 1050STN 320 14
U6745 DME1150 – 1340STN 320 25
U6745 DME1520 – 1710STN 320 36
U6746 STN1150 – 1730DDME 320 14
U6746 STN1440 – 2020DME 320 25
U6746 STN1810 – 2350DME 320 36
Ural Airlines expands Moscow – London flights in S20
