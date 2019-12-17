EGYPTAIR adds Boeing 787 Amsterdam service from June 2020

EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for Cairo – Amsterdam route, where the Star Alliance carrier scheduled Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service. From 06JUN20, weekends service will see Dreamliner operating, replacing Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Weekdays service continues to see Boeing 737-800 operating.
MS757 CAI0945 – 1440AMS 738 x67
MS757 CAI0945 – 1440AMS 789 67
MS758 AMS1540 – 2010CAI 738 x67
MS758 AMS1540 – 2010CAI 789 67
