Etihad 2Q20 Frequency changes as of 19DEC19

Etihad Airways in recent schedule update filed frequency variations for the 2nd quarter of 2020, where selected routes sees service reduction on temporary basis.



Abu Dhabi – Bangkok 03MAY20 – 24JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, EY406/405 cancelled (Except 31MAY20 – 06JUN20, EY402/401)

Abu Dhabi – Dusseldorf Reduce from 7 weekly to following

05MAY20 – 28MAY20 5 weekly (Day x24)

05JUN20 – 11JUN20 3 weekly (Day 136)

16JUN20 – 25JUN20 5 weekly (Day x24)



Abu Dhabi – Geneva 04MAY20 – 24JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (Day x13; Except variations for the week of 28MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Johannesburg 03MAY20 – 21JUN20 Reduce from 7 weekly to 5 weekly (Day x57; Except variations for the week of 31MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Phuket 05MAY20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 7 weekly to 4 weekly (Day x246; Except variations for the week of 31MAY20)