Donghai Airlines from late-January 2020 plans to expand its operation to Japan, as it schedules Nantong – Okinawa route. The airline’s scheduled service debut in Japan is scheduled on 25JAN20, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating twice weekly.
DZ6333 NTG1600 – 1925OKA 738 36
DZ6334 OKA2025 – 2150NTG 738 36
Donghai Airlines plans Japan service debut in Jan 2020
