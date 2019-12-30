Okay Airways starting today (30DEC19) is launching new route to Thailand, as the airline schedules Ganzhou – Utapao route. From 30DEC19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.
BK3127 KOW1240 – 1500UTP 738 x246
BK3128 UTP1600 – 2015KOW 738 x246
Okay Airways adds Ganzhou – Utapao service from late-Dec 2019
Posted
Okay Airways starting today (30DEC19) is launching new route to Thailand, as the airline schedules Ganzhou – Utapao route. From 30DEC19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.