Conviasa closes Caracas – Damascus bookings in Mar/Apr 2020

Conviasa in the last few days filed changes on its website’s booking system, as the airline closed bookings for Caracas – Damascus route. The airline last month opened reservation for 1 weekly service with A340-200, from 02MAR20.



Reservation for the month of March and April 2020 is no longer available.



V07002 CCS1600 – 1030+1DAM 340 1

V07003 DAM1030 – 1930CCS 340 3