China Southern Feb/Mar 2020 Long-Haul service adjustment as of 06FEB20

China Southern in the last 24 hours filed long-haul service changes, mainly focusing on 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 period. AS of 1600GMT 06FEB20, planned adjustment as follows. Note this list only covers long-haul routes (and selected medium-haul from Guangzhou), as well as all International service from Urumqi.



As usual, additional changes remain highly possible.



Beijing Capital – Amsterdam 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Beijing Capital – Istanbul 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Beijing Capital – Tashkent 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Adelaide 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Amsterdam 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Brisbane 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 5-7 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Changsha – Frankfurt 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Changsha – Nairobi 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Christchurch 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 4-5 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Colombo – Male 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Delhi 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Guangzhou – Dubai Reduce from 10 weekly to

08FEB20 – 16FEB20 6 weekly

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Guangzhou – Kunming – Islamabad 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – London Heathrow Planned service reduction from 7 weekly to 4-5 weekly for 17FEB20 – 27FEB20 and 06MAR20 – 15MAR20 is not related to current situation

Guangzhou – Los Angeles 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled (Previously scheduled with A380)

Guangzhou – Melbourne 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 12-14 weekly to 4 weekly

Guangzhou – Nairobi 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – New York JFK

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

16FEB20 – 28MAR20 6-7 weekly service cancelled



Guangzhou – Paris CDG 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Guangzhou – Perth 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3-5 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Rome 31JAN20 – 27APR20 5 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – San Francisco

02FEB20 – 14FEB20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

15FEB20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly service cancelled



Guangzhou – Sanya – London Heathrow 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Sydney 14FEB20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Guangzhou – Toronto 15FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Vancouver 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (Overall service for Vancouver reduces from 7 to 2 weekly)

Guangzhou – Vancouver – Mexico City eff 04FEB20 2 weekly service cancelled

Guangzhou – Urumqi – Vienna 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Shenzhen – Dubai 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Shenzhen – Melbourne 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Shenzhen – Moscow Sheremetyevo 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Shenzhen – Sydney 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly

Urumqi – Almaty

03FEB20 – 01MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Urumqi – Ashgabat 04FEB20 – 02MAR20 1 weekly service cancelled

Urumqi – Baku 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Urumqi – Bangkok 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Urumqi – Bishkek

02FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (Reservation not available on 01MAR20)



Urumqi – Dubai 31JAN20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Urumqi – Dushanbe 05FEB20 – 23FEB20 2 weekly service cancelled

Urumqi – Islamabad Reduce from 4 weekly to

07FEB20 – 10FEB20 2 weekly

11FEB20 – 08MAR20 1 weekly

09MAR20 – 27MAR20 2 weekly



Urumqi – Lahore 30JAN20 – 26MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Urumqi – Nur-Sultan 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Urumqi – Tashkent 02FEB20 – 16FEB20 2 weekly service cancelled (Reservation closed 20FEB20 – 27FEB20)

Urumqi – Tbilisi 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Urumqi – Tehran Imam Khomeini 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Zhengzhou – London Heathrow 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled



Separately, the airline has cancelled Changsha – Macau service (4 weekly) from 01FEB20 to 28MAR20, while Meixian – Hong Kong is cancelled from 07FEB20 to 28MAR20 (2 weekly), as schedules for both routes removed from the system. China Southern is temporary cancelling Hong Kong service during this period as a result.