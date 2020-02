Delta accelerates A330-900neo Seattle – Amsterdam service to 1Q20

Delta Air Lines in recent schedule update moved forward planned Airbus A330-900neo service on Seattle – Amsterdam route. From Seattle, the A330-900neo will operate from 02MAR20 to 30APR20, replacing A330-300.



Following schedule effective 08MAR20 – 27MAR20.



DL142 SEA1445 – 0825+1AMS 339 D

DL143 AMS1025 – 1250SEA 339 D

The A330-900neo was previously scheduled to operate as DL144/145 from 22JUL20. This plan remains unchanged.