ASL Airlines France adds Paris CDG – Djerba service in 3Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

ASL Airlines France in summer 2020 season plans to offer additional service to Tunisia, where the airline schedules Paris CDG – Djerba route. From 29JUN20 to 31AUG20, Boeing 737-700 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly.

5O927 CDG0720 – 0910DJE 73W 3
5O927 CDG1820 – 2010DJE 73W 1

5O928 DJE1010 – 1400CDG 73W 3
5O928 DJE2110 – 0100+1CDG 73W 1