ASL Airlines France in summer 2020 season plans to offer additional service to Tunisia, where the airline schedules Paris CDG – Djerba route. From 29JUN20 to 31AUG20, Boeing 737-700 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly.
5O927 CDG0720 – 0910DJE 73W 3
5O927 CDG1820 – 2010DJE 73W 1
5O928 DJE1010 – 1400CDG 73W 3
5O928 DJE2110 – 0100+1CDG 73W 1
ASL Airlines France adds Paris CDG – Djerba service in 3Q20
