Air Canada adds A220 Montreal – Los Angeles service in August 2020

Air Canada in the 3rd quarter of 2020 schedules new Trans-border service to be operated by Airbus A220-300, reflected in recent schedule update. From 01AUG20 to 07SEP20, the A220 will operate Montreal – Los Angeles route, 1 daily round-trip.



AC797 YUL0805 – 1103LAX 223 D

AC798 LAX1150 – 2010YUL 223 D



During peak season Air Canada operates 3 daily flights on this route, including Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Airbus A330-300 for the month of August 2020.