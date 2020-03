Lufthansa March / April 2020 Asia service changes as of 02MAR20

Lufthansa as of Monday (02MAR20) filed additional changes to its Asia operation for March and April 2020. Service cancellation to Mainland China has been extended to late-April 2020, while Hong Kong and Seoul also see additional service cuts.



Frankfurt – Beijing Capital 30JAN20 – 24APR20 7 weekly 747-8I cancelled

Frankfurt – Hong Kong 04MAR20 – 28MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. For summer season from 29MAR20, A340-600 operates this route, instead of 747-400

Frankfurt – Nanjing 30JAN20 – 24APR20 3 weekly (5 from 29MAR20) A340-300 cancelled

Frankfurt – Qingdao 30JAN20 – 26APR20 3 weekly A340-300 cancelled

Frankfurt – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 22APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-400 operating

Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong 30JAN20 – 24APR20 7 weekly A340-600 (1 daily each 747-400 and A380 from 29MAR20) cancelled

Frankfurt – Shenyang 30JAN20 – 24APR20 3 weekly A340-300 cancelled

Frankfurt – Tehran Imam Khomeini 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily A330 closed for booking

Munich – Beijing Capital 30JAN20 – 24APR20 5 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly A380 from 29MAR20 )cancelled

Munich – Hong Kong

05MAR20 – 26APR20 7 weekly cancelled

27APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A340-600 operating



Munich – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 23APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Shanghai Pu Dong 30JAN20 – 24APR20 6 weekly (7 weekly from 29MAR20) A380 cancelled