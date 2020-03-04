British Airways W20 Maldives service changes

British Airways in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting service to The Maldives, as the airline operates London Heathrow – Male route from 25OCT20. BA will operate this route with Boeing 777-300ER 3 times weekly, replacing London Gatwick – Male 777-200ER flight.



BA061 LHR1815 – 0940+1MLE 777 357

BA060 MLE1145 – 1810LHR 777 146



From 01JAN21, service will be operated by the new 254-seater 777-300ER, instead of 297-seater.