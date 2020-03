Korean Air March - May 2020 International network changes as of 03MAR20

Korean Air in the last few days gradually rolled out planned service changes between March and May 2020, which sees expanded service reduction, now includes various long-haul routes. Following frequency comparison is based on OAG schedules listing for the week of 13JAN20 (selected routes based on week of 10FEB20) vs GDS schedule listing as of 04MAR20 0000GMT, as well as Korean Air’s daily bulletin update issued as of 03MAR20 1500GMT.



Note for the month of March 2020, various routes are not available for reservation, however those flights are not cancelled. Information discrepancy between GDS listing and Korean Air’s daily update (edition 1 on 04MAR20) is also specified in this list.



Busan – Bangkok 23FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Busan – Da Nang 23FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Fukuoka Reduce from 14 weekly to

26FEB20 – 24MAR20 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 29AUG20 Cancelled



Busan – Nagoya 26FEB20 – 24OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Except 25MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Busan – Nanjing 02FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Busan – Qingdao Reduce from 14 weekly to

02FEB20 – 10FEB20 4 weekly

11FEB20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong

02FEB20 – 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

11FEB20 – 01APR20 7 weekly cancelled

02APR20 – 25APR20 9 weekly cancelled



Busan – Taipei Taoyuan 21FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled (EXCEPT 20MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Busan – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 14 weekly to

26FEB20 – 24MAR20 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 29AUG20 Cancelled



Jeju – Beijing Capital

02FEB20 – 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

11FEB20 – 25APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital 07MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Gimpo – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 737-900ER replaces 777-200ER (Except Golden week in Japan)

Seoul Gimpo – Shanghai Hongqiao 07MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Seoul Incheon – Aomori 08MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 09MAR20 –25APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly to 4 weekly, 777-300ER replaces 747-8I

Seoul Incheon – Auckland 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok Reduce from 28 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 26 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 18 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Barcelona

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 5 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital Reduce from 17 weekly to

04FEB20 – 19FEB20 14 weekly

20FEB20 – 25APR20 7 weekly

KE853/854 operated by 737-800, instead of 777-200ER



Seoul Incheon – Boston 08MAR20 – 25APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Brisbane

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 5 weekly 01MAR20 – 14MAR20, 4 weekly 15MAR20 – 28MAR20)

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly cancelled (KE daily bulletin shows reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, however schedule is not listed)



Seoul Incheon – Cebu 05MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Changsha 02FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai Reduce from 12 weekly to

16FEB20 – 22FEB20 8 weekly

23FEB20 – 04MAR20 7 weekly

05MAR20 – 26MAR20 4 weekly (Selected flights operated by 737-800, instead of A330-300)



Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare

09MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

eff 26APR20 Planned 747-8I service begins 4 weeks later than planned, replacing 777-300ER



Seoul Incheon – Colombo – Male 02MAR20 – 16MAR20 Colombo – Male sector cancelled, 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Dalian Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 09MAR20 4 weekly

10MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth

09MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 5 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Da Lat

06MAR20 – 28MAR20 Originally listed as no flights offered, not related to current development

29MAR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Da Nang Reduce from 14 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 9 weekly

01MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled (KE daily bulletin shows reduce to 7 weekly, however schedule is not listed. Previous plan: 7 weekly 01MAR20 – 21MAR20, 12 weekly 22MAR20 – 28MAR20)



Seoul Incheon – Dayong 02FEB20 – 25APR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Denpasar Reduce from 9 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 8 weekly

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Dubai 05MAR20 – 11APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 4 weekly 01MAR20 – 28MAR20; 6 weekly week of 15MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 05MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled (Prior to cancellation, KE planned 777-200ER service from 02MAR20

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka Reduce from 28 weekly (21 weekly from 29MAR20) to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 25 weekly

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 21 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 7 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 10 weekly (Previous plan: 24 weekly)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly (Previous plan: 28 weekly)

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly

26APR20 – 31MAY20 14 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Guam Reduce from 20 weekly to

16FEB20 – 22FEB20 15 weekly

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 16 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (Except 10APR20 / 14APR20)



Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to

18FEB20 – 17MAR20 4 weekly

18MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29AMR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou 11FEB20 – 25APR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi Reduce from 21 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 16 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (Previous plan: 14 weekly. Limited service scheduled from Hanoi in first week of March 2020 offered)

29MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled (KE daily bulletin shows reduce to 7 weekly, however schedule is not listed)



Seoul Incheon – Hefei 11FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 01MAR20 – 25APR20 21 weekly flights not listed in the schedule. KE daily bulletin shows 2 daily 11MAR20 – 28MAR20

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong Reduce from 35 daily to

03FEB20 – 27FEB20 21 weekly

28FEB20 – 31MAR20 Cancelled

01APR20 – 25APR20 14 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Honolulu

09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, KE53/54 777-300ER replaces 747-8I

29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, KE53/54 777-300ER replaces 747-400

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 5 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Jinan 11FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 Planned service resumption, 3 weekly, cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Komatsu 08MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kunming 02FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Las Vegas 09MAR20 – 25APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 05MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 08MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Seoul Incheon – Madrid

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 24APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 5 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Mudanjiang Reduce from 5 weekly to

18FEB20 – 15MAR20 3 weekly

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Nanjing11FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK

05MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

29MAR20 – 25APR20 KE081/082 777-300ER replaces A380



Seoul Incheon – Niigata 08MAR20 – 31MAY30 3 weekly cancelled (KE daily bulletin lists cancellation until 30APR20, however schedule not listed for May)

Seoul Incheon – Okayama 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled (KE daily bulletin lists reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, however schedule not listed)

Seoul Incheon – Okinawa 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Phu Quoc 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Prague

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Qingdao Reduce from 2 daily to

02FEB20 – 09MAR20 1 daily

10MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily



Seoul Incheon – Rome

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – San Francisco Reduce from 14 weekly to

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Seattle

09MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 21 weekly to

07FEB20 – 17FEB20 14 weekly

18FEB20 – 09MAR20 7 weekly

10MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly

KE897/898 operated by A330-200 until 25APR20, instead of -300



Seoul Incheon – Shenyang Reduce from 2 daily to

11FEB20 – 09MAR20 1 daily

10MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly (KE daily bulletin shows Cancelled)



Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen 10FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Siem Reap 08MAR20 – 26MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Singapore

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 18 weekly to 11 weekly

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 18 weekly to 10 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 weekly to 9 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 21 weekly to 12 weekly

12APR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 21 weekly to 10 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Sydney 06MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (Planned A380 service until 28MAR20, A330 from 29MAR20 unchanged)

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 14 weekly to

25FEB20 – 23MAR20 Cancelled

24MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly (Additional frequencies from 24MAR20 to 28MAR20)



Seoul Incheon – Tashkent 01MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Tel Aviv

24FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Tianjin 07FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 06APR20 – 25MAY20 A330-300 replaces 747-8I (Planned 747-8I service scheduled from 29MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Toronto

09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Tunxi 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled (Originally scheduled until 28MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 26FEB20 – 11MAR20 6 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 09MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Vienna 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER replaces -300ER

Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok 01MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 09MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Weihai 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Xi’An 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily service cancelled (Except 20APR20 / 22APR20 / 24APR20)

Seoul Incheon – Xiamen 07FEB20 – 24APR20 1 daily service cancelled (Except 21APR20 / 23APR20)

Seoul Incheon – Yangon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Yanji Reduce from 7 to

11FEB20 – 15MAR20 4 weekly

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Zagreb 31MAR20 – 23APR20 3 weekly cancelled (Seasonal service resumption moved from 31MAR20 to 28APR20)

Seoul Incheon – Zhengzhou 11FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Zurich 31MAR20 – 23APR20 3 weekly cancelled (Seasonal service resumption moved from 31MAR20 to 28APR20)