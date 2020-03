Kuwait suspends commercial flights from 13MAR20: General flight info week of 15MAR20

The Kuwaiti Authority on Wednesday on (11MAR20) issued new guidance regarding COVID-19 situation, which includes the suspension of all commercial flights from 13MAR20, until further notice. The following is a list of nonstop service from Kuwait, previously scheduled for the week of 15MAR20. Frequency listing is based on OAG schedules as of 08MAR20.

Note selected foreign carriers may be operating triangle routing, however thiis list strictly shows nonstop sector departure from Kuwait only. Certain carrier’s information may not be completely updated as they’re not updated in OAG or GDS system on weekly or regular basis. Selected carrier’s information may be omitted as they’re not filed in the OAG nor GDS.

Kuwait Airways (319 weekly departures from Kuwait City, excluding latest development in the last few days)

Kuwait City – Abu Dhabi 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Ahmedabad 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Amman 14 weekly

Kuwait City – Bahrain 14 weekly

Kuwait City – Baku 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Bangalore 5 weekly

Kuwait City – Bangkok 6 weekly

Kuwait City – Beirut 10 weekly

Kuwait City – Cairo 19 weekly

Kuwait City – Chennai 5 weekly

Kuwait City – Colombo 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Dammam 14 weekly

Kuwait City – Delhi 14 weekly

Kuwait City – Dhaka 12 weekly

Kuwait City – Doha 21 weekly

Kuwait City – Dubai 22 weekly

Kuwait City – Frankfurt 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Gassim 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Geneva 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Islamabad 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Istanbul 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Jeddah 25 weekly

Kuwait City – Kochi 10 weekly

Kuwait City – Lahore 4 weekly

Kuwait City – London Heathrow 12 weekly

Kuwait City – Madinah 5 weekly

Kuwait City – Manila 6 weekly

Kuwait City – Mashhad 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Mumbai 14 weekly

Kuwait City – Munich 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Muscat 3 weekly

Kuwait City – New York JFK 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Riyadh 14 weekly

Kuwait City – Rome 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Tehran Imam Khomeini 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Thiruvananthapuram 6 weekly

Jazeera Airways (156 weekly. The airline reduced operation on a number of routes, compared to early-March)

Kuwait City – Ahmedabad 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Amman 9 weekly

Kuwait City – Assiut 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Bahrain 6 weekly

Kuwait City – Baku 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Borg el Arab 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Cairo 16 weekly

Kuwait City – Dammam 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Delhi 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Doha 14 weekly

Kuwait City – Dubai 19 weekly

Kuwait City – Hyderabad 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Istanbul 5 weekly

Kuwait City – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Jeddah 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Karachi 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Kathmandu 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Kochi 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Lahore 3 weekly

Kuwait City – London Gatwick 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Luxor 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Mumbai 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Osh 1 weekly

Kuwait City – Riyadh 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Sohag 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Tbilisi 3 weekly

Air Cairo (9 weekly)

Kuwait City – Assiut 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Borg el Arab 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Sohag 4 weekly

Air India (14 weekly)

Kuwait City – Ahmedabad 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Goa 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Hyderabad 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Mumbai 7 weekly

Air India Express (10 weekly)

Kuwait City – Kannur 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Kozhikode 5 weekly

Kuwait City – Mangalore 3 weekly

Air Arabia (21 weekly)

Kuwait City – Sharjah 21 weekly

Air Arabia Egypt (14 weekly)

Kuwait City – Assiut 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Borg el Arab 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Luxor 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Sohag 4 weekly

Al Masria Universal Airlines (3 weekly)

Kuwait City – Cairo 3 weekly

Biman Bangladesh Airlines (3 weekly)

Kuwait City – Dhaka 3 weekly

British Airways (7 weekly)

Kuwait City – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Cham Wings Airlines (7 weekly)

Kuwait City – Damascus 7 weekly

EGYPTAIR (20 weekly)

Kuwait City – Cairo 20 weekly

Emirates (26 weekly)

Kuwait City – Dubai 26 weekly

Ethiopian Airlines (6 weekly)

Kuwait City – Addis Ababa 6 weekly

Etihad (34 weekly)

Kuwait City – Abu Dhabi 34 weekly

flydubai (27 weekly)

Kuwait City – Dubai 27 weekly

FlyEgypt (10 weekly)

Kuwait City – Assiut 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Borg el Arab 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Sohag 5 weekly

flynas (8 weekly)

Kuwait City – Riyadh 8 weekly

Gulf Air (41 weekly)

Kuwait City – Bahrain 41 weekly

IndiGo (34 weekly)

Kuwait City – Ahmedabad 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Chennai 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Delhi 6 weekly

Kuwait City – Kochi 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Mumbai 7 weekly

Iran Air (9 weekly)

Kuwait City – Ahwaz 1 weekly

Kuwait City – Isfahan 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Lar 1 weekly

Kuwait City – Mashhad 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Shiraz 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Tehran Imam Khomeini 1 weekly

Jordan Aviation (2 weekly)

Kuwait City – Amman 2 weekly

Kam Air (1 weekly)

Kuwait City – Kabul 1 weekly

KLM (12 weekly)

Kuwait City – Amsterdam 6 weekly

Kuwait City – Bahrain 6 weekly

Lufthansa (14 weekly)

Kuwait City – Dammam 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Frankfurt 7 weekly

MEA (9 weekly)

Kuwait City – Beirut 9 weekly

Nile Air (11 weekly)

Kuwait City – Assiut 1 weekly

Kuwait City – Borg el Arab 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Cairo 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Luxor 1 weekly

Kuwait City – Sohag 1 weekly

Oman Air (21 weekly)

Kuwait City – Muscat 21 weekly

Pakistan International Airlines (2 weekly)

Kuwait City – Sialkot 2 weekly

Pegasus (8 weekly)

Kuwait City – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 8 weekly

Qatar Airways (70 weekly)

Kuwait City – Doha 70 weekly

Royal Jordanian (10 weekly)

Kuwait City – Amman 10 weekly

SalamAir (2 weekly)

Kuwait City – Muscat 2 weekly

Saudia (24 weekly)

Kuwait City – Jeddah 9 weekly

Kuwait City – Madinah 1 weekly

Kuwait City – Riyadh 14 weekly

SriLankan Airlines (7 weekly)

Kuwait City – Colombo 7 weekly

Syrian Arab Airlines (3 weekly)

Kuwait City – Damascus 3 weekly

Turkish Airlines (16 weekly)

Kuwait City – Istanbul 10 weekly

Kuwait City – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 6 weekly