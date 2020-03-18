United March/April 2020 Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper reductions as of 17MAR20

United Airlines on Tuesday (17MAR20) further revises operation at Guam, for the month of April 2020, impacting Micronesia Island Hopper service. Previously reported, Sundays UA133/132 service is cancelled, thus reducing service from 4 to 3 weekly. Based on this week’s adjustment, the entire Island Hopper operation will further reduce to just 1 weekly.
Operational aircraft for Island Hopper is downsizing from 737-800 to -700, as United suspends Boeing 737-800 operation at Guam from late-March 2020 for 5-week period. Breakdown of overall frequency changes for FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) and Marshall Islands for April 2020:
Chuuk reduces from 5 to 2 weekly
Kosrae reduces from 2 to 1 weekly
Kwajalein reduces from 3 to 1 weekly
Majuro reduces from 4 to 1 weekly
Pohnpei reduces from 5 to 2 weekly
Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei UA176/095 1 weekly service unchanged, 737-700 operating
UA176 GUM2005 – 2155TKK2245 – 0105+1PNI 73G 6
UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 7
Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu
30MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, Fridays departure from both Guam and Honolulu cancelled. 737-700 replaces -800
UA155 GUM0820 – 1005TKK1045 – 1300PNI1337 – 1452KSA1527 – 1742KWA1819 – 1919MAJ2005 – 0250HNL 73G 1
UA154 HNL0725 – 1035+1MAJ1120+1 – 1220+1KWA1259+1 – 1314+1KSA1347+1 – 1452+1PNI1526+1 – 1546+1TKK1620+1 – 1800+1GUM 73G 1
Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu
29MAR20 – 26APR20 UA133/132 (Sunday from both Guam and Honolulu) cancelled, previously cancelled from 05APR20
01APR20 – 29APR20 UA155/154 (Wednesday from both Guam and Honolulu) cancelled. UA previously eliminated Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro sector for the month of April
Changes for the rest of Guam’s operation as follow. Note planned changes will now be in effect from the week of 22MAR20, 1 week earlier than previously planned:
Guam – Fukuoka 25MAR20 – 03MAY20 10 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: reduce from 10 to 7 weekly)
Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200 service unchanged
Guam – Koror 26MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 737-700 operating (Previous Plan: Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly)
UA157 GUM2005 – 2110ROR 73G 4
UA158 ROR0215 – 0515GUM 73G 5
Guam – Koror – Manila 25MAR20 – 04MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Guam – Manila 30MAR20 – 03MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Guam – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 737-700 operating (Previous plan: Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly)
UA137 GUM0725 – 1015NGO 73G 157
UA136 NGO1130 – 1610GUM 73G 157
Guam – Osaka Kansai 30MAR20 – 01MAY20 10 weekly cancelled
Guam – Saipan 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, 737-700 operating (Previous plan: Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly)
UA174 GUM0730 – 0811SPN 73G x235
UA117 SPN0915 – 0955GUM 73G x235
Guam – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 3 daily to following (Previous plan: Reduce from 3 to 2 daily 02APR20 – 30APR20)
25MAR20 – 05APR20 1 daily 737-700
06APR20 – 12APR20 4 weekly 737-700
13APR20 – 01MAY20 5 weekly 737-700
UA196 GUM1205 – 1500NRT 73G
UA197 NRT1725 – 2220GUM 73G
Guam – Yap 29MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, 737-700 (Planned 737-800 on selected dates cancelled)
UA185 GUM0030 – 0205YAP 73G 7
UA186 YAP0300 – 0425GUM 73G 7