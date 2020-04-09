Orbest Airlines from late-May 2020 plans to offer new route to Cuba, where the airline schedules Lisbon – Varadero nonstop service. Operated by Airbus A330-900neo, the airline plans once weekly flight from 30MAY20. Planned launch date is subject to change, pending on ongoing situation.
6O875 LIS1740 – 2135VRA 339 6
6O876 VRA2335 – 1315+1LIS 339 6
Orbest plans Lisbon – Varadero service from late-May 2020
