United NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 0800GMT 13APR20

United Airlines in the last few days gradually filed long-haul service revision, as the airline tentatively plans service resumption on most routes as early as 20MAY20. In initial filing as of 0800GMT 13APR20, the Star Alliance carrier will cancel 11 Trans-Atlantic routes.



Following routes are cancelled in summer 2020 season:

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 01MAY20)

Newark – Naples 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 08MAY20)

Newark – Palermo 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 20MAY20)

Newark – Prague 1 daily 767-300ER

Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Stockholm Arlanda 1 daily 757-200

Washington Dulles – Barcelona 1 daily 767-400ER

Washington Dulles – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER

Washington Dulles – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER



Majority listed below is showing service resumption from 20/21MAY20 (US departure) for the moment in the GDS as well as OAG, as United only updated schedule up to 19MAY20, except certain European routes. Further changes will be made in the next few weeks. This list excludes United’ operation in Guam.



Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (Planned 787-8 from 04JUN20 unchanged)

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service returns to 3 daily level, 167-seater 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Denver – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8. Planned 787-9 from 04JUN20 unchanged

Denver – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8. Planned 787-9 from 04JUN20 unchanged

Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8. Planned 787-9 from 04JUN20 unchanged

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Amsterdam eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Lima eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER (Planned UA005/004 with 787-9 during 20MAY20 – 03JUN20 period unchanged)

Houston – Munich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Los Angeles – Melbourne eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 20MAY20 New route, 1 daily 787-10

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Newark – Amsterdam eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER. Previously planned 2nd daily with 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Athens eff 01JUL20 Seasonal service resumption with 787-10. Previously scheduled from 08MAY20 (787-10 replaces 767-400ER in S19)

Newark – Barcelona eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 787-10 for entire summer season unchanged

Newark – Beijing Capital eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Berlin Tegel eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Brussels eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Delhi eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Dublin eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10 (Reservation closed 20MAY20 – 03JUN20)

Newark – Edinburgh eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200 (Reservation closed 20MAY20 – 30JUN20)

Newark – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Geneva eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Newark – Glasgow eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Hong Kong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Lima eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Lisbon eff 20MAY20 Service resumption , planned 787-10 replacing 767-400ER unchanged

Newark – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service returns to 6 daily level, 167-seater 767-300ER

Newark – Madrid eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 767-400ER replaces -300ER unchanged

Newark – Manchester eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Newark – Milan Malpensa eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 777-200ER replaces 767-400ER (Except 04JUN20 – 17JUN20 unchanged), 1 daily

Newark – Mumbai eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Munich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Nice eff 01JUL20 New route, 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER (Previously scheduled from 02MAY20)

Newark – Paris CDG eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10. Seasonal 2nd daily with 767-300ER for 20MAY20 – 31JUL20 period cancelled

Newark – Porto eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Rome eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (777-200ER from 04JUN20)

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Shannon eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Tel Aviv eff 20MAY20 2nd daily service resumes. 777-300ER replaces 787-10 on 2 daily flights

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 20MAY20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Venice eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 767-400ER replaces -300ER unchanged

San Francisco – Amsterdam eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 replaces -9

San Francisco – Auckland eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-200ER

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8

San Francisco – Delhi eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Dublin eff 01JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-8 (Previously scheduled from 05JUN20)

San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER

San Francisco – Melbourne eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Osaka Kanai eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (-8 from 18JUN20)

San Francisco – Papeete eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Paris CDG eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 12 weekly 777-200ER/787-9

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Singapore eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tel Aviv eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Zurich eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 787-9 replaces -8

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Washington Dulles – Brussels eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Geneva eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (-300ER from 04JUN20)

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER and 1 daily 757-200

Washington Dulles – Munich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER