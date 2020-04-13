United NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 0800GMT 13APR20

United Airlines in the last few days gradually filed long-haul service revision, as the airline tentatively plans service resumption on most routes as early as 20MAY20. In initial filing as of 0800GMT 13APR20, the Star Alliance carrier will cancel 11 Trans-Atlantic routes.
Following routes are cancelled in summer 2020 season:
Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER
Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 01MAY20)
Newark – Naples 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 08MAY20)
Newark – Palermo 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 20MAY20)
Newark – Prague 1 daily 767-300ER
Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily 757-200
Newark – Stockholm Arlanda 1 daily 757-200
Washington Dulles – Barcelona 1 daily 767-400ER
Washington Dulles – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER
Washington Dulles – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER
Majority listed below is showing service resumption from 20/21MAY20 (US departure) for the moment in the GDS as well as OAG, as United only updated schedule up to 19MAY20, except certain European routes. Further changes will be made in the next few weeks. This list excludes United’ operation in Guam.
Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (Planned 787-8 from 04JUN20 unchanged)
Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10 (replacing 777-200ER)
Chicago O’Hare – Dublin eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200
Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200
Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service returns to 3 daily level, 167-seater 767-300ER
Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)
Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)
Denver – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8. Planned 787-9 from 04JUN20 unchanged
Denver – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8. Planned 787-9 from 04JUN20 unchanged
Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8. Planned 787-9 from 04JUN20 unchanged
Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Houston – Amsterdam eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Houston – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Houston – Lima eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Houston – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER (Planned UA005/004 with 787-9 during 20MAY20 – 03JUN20 period unchanged)
Houston – Munich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER
Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9
Los Angeles – Melbourne eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 787-9
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9
Los Angeles – Sydney eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 20MAY20 New route, 1 daily 787-10
Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9
Newark – Amsterdam eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER. Previously planned 2nd daily with 767-300ER cancelled
Newark – Athens eff 01JUL20 Seasonal service resumption with 787-10. Previously scheduled from 08MAY20 (787-10 replaces 767-400ER in S19)
Newark – Barcelona eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 787-10 for entire summer season unchanged
Newark – Beijing Capital eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Newark – Berlin Tegel eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER
Newark – Brussels eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10
Newark – Delhi eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Newark – Dublin eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10 (Reservation closed 20MAY20 – 03JUN20)
Newark – Edinburgh eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200 (Reservation closed 20MAY20 – 30JUN20)
Newark – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER cancelled
Newark – Geneva eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Newark – Glasgow eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200
Newark – Hong Kong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Newark – Lima eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200
Newark – Lisbon eff 20MAY20 Service resumption , planned 787-10 replacing 767-400ER unchanged
Newark – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service returns to 6 daily level, 167-seater 767-300ER
Newark – Madrid eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 767-400ER replaces -300ER unchanged
Newark – Manchester eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Newark – Milan Malpensa eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 777-200ER replaces 767-400ER (Except 04JUN20 – 17JUN20 unchanged), 1 daily
Newark – Mumbai eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
Newark – Munich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER
Newark – Nice eff 01JUL20 New route, 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER (Previously scheduled from 02MAY20)
Newark – Paris CDG eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10. Seasonal 2nd daily with 767-300ER for 20MAY20 – 31JUL20 period cancelled
Newark – Porto eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200
Newark – Rome eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (777-200ER from 04JUN20)
Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
Newark – Shannon eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200
Newark – Tel Aviv eff 20MAY20 2nd daily service resumes. 777-300ER replaces 787-10 on 2 daily flights
Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 20MAY20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER
Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
Newark – Venice eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 767-400ER replaces -300ER unchanged
San Francisco – Amsterdam eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 replaces -9
San Francisco – Auckland eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-200ER
San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
San Francisco – Chengdu eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8
San Francisco – Delhi eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9
San Francisco – Dublin eff 01JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-8 (Previously scheduled from 05JUN20)
San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-300ER
San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER
San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER
San Francisco – Melbourne eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9
San Francisco – Osaka Kanai eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (-8 from 18JUN20)
San Francisco – Papeete eff 21MAY20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9
San Francisco – Paris CDG eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
San Francisco – Seoul Incheon eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 12 weekly 777-200ER/787-9
San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Singapore eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
San Francisco – Tel Aviv eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 20MAY20 1 daily 777-300ER
San Francisco – Zurich eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 787-9 replaces -8
Washington Dulles – Amsterdam eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER
Washington Dulles – Brussels eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – Frankfurt eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – Geneva eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (-300ER from 04JUN20)
Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER and 1 daily 757-200
Washington Dulles – Munich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – Paris CDG eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 20MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER
