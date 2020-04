Cathay Pacific 15APR20 – 31MAY20 operations as of 1000GMT 16APR20

Cathay Pacific in the last 2 weeks further revised planned interim operation for the month of April and May 2020. As of 1000GMT 16APR20, planned operation from 15APR20 to 31MAY20 as follows.



Cathay Pacific service:

Hong Kong – Bangkok eff 03MAY20 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Delhi eff 06MAY20 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City eff 20APR20 5 weekly A350-900XWB (1 daily from 27APR20)

Hong Kong – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – London Heathrow 2 weekly A350-1000XWB (3 weekly 26APR20 – 01MAY20)

Hong Kong – Los Angeles 2 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Manila 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Singapore 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 07MAY20)

Hong Kong – Sydney 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Vancouver 2 weekly A350-900XWB



Cathay Dragon service:

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Chengdu A330-300 operating on 05MAY20, 09MAY20

Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 22APR20)