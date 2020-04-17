Air France 20APR20 – 31MAY20 Intercontinental network as of 0345GMT 17APR20

Air France in the last few days extended interim schedule on Intercontinental routes to late-May 2020. Based on schedule listing as of 0415GMT 17APR20, the Skyteam member tentatively filed additional routes in May 2020, with limited frequencies.



Planned Intercontinental routes for the period of 20APR20 – 31MAY20 as follows. Further changes remain highly possible.



Paris CDG – Atlanta 2 weekly 777-300ER from 04MAY20

Paris CDG – Cairo 2 weekly 777-200ER from 10MAY20

Paris CDG – Casablanca 4 weekly A320 from 04MAY20

Paris CDG – Cayenne 2 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Cotonou – Abidjan – Paris CDG 1 weekly 777-300ER, service continues to operate as scheduled charter with night stop at Cotonou

AF4150 CDG1300 – 1805COO0900+1 – 0925+1ABJ1120+1 – 1935+1CDG 77W 3



Paris CDG – Dubai 1 weekly 777-200ER from 11MAY20

Paris CDG – Fort-de-France 2 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Marrakech 1 flight scheduled on 20MAY20 with A320

Paris CDG – Mexico City 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Montreal 3 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Pointe-a-Pitre 2 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – St. Denis de la Reunion 1 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Paris CDG – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Tunis 4 weekly A320 from 04MAY20

Pointe-a-Pitre – Fort-de-France – Cayenne 1 weekly A320 from 05MAY20