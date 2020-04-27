Thai Smile files Kunming schedule from late-March 2021

By Jim Liu

Thai Smile in last week’s schedule update extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season, effective 28MAR20. Initial listing would see the airline operates Bangkok – Kunming route, from 28MAR21. This route was previously operated by Thai Airways International.

WE612/TG2612 BKK1045 – 1400KMG 32S D
WE613/TG2613 KMG1520 – 1630BKK 32S D

