Thai Smile in last week’s schedule update extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season, effective 28MAR20. Initial listing would see the airline operates Bangkok – Kunming route, from 28MAR21. This route was previously operated by Thai Airways International.
WE612/TG2612 BKK1045 – 1400KMG 32S D
WE613/TG2613 KMG1520 – 1630BKK 32S D
Thai Smile files Kunming schedule from late-March 2021
Posted
Thai Smile in last week’s schedule update extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season, effective 28MAR20. Initial listing would see the airline operates Bangkok – Kunming route, from 28MAR21. This route was previously operated by Thai Airways International.