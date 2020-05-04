Delta NS20 Intercontinental operations as of 03MAY20

Delta in the last few days further adjusted planned Intercontinental operation (this list excludes service to Central America) for Northern summer 2020 season. As of 03MAY20’s schedule update, the Skyteam member’s schedule listing shows selected service resumption from June 2020, followed by July 2020. This remains subject to change, as additional changes likely to be filed in the next few weeks.



Atlanta – Amsterdam eff 01JUL20 Service returns to 3 daily level

01JUL20 – 07SEP20 1 daily each 777-200ER, A330-300, A350-900XWB

08SEP20 – 24OCT20 2 daily A330-300, 1 daily 777-200ER



Atlanta – Bogota eff 03JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 02JUL20)

Atlanta – Brussels eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (5 weekly from 06OCT20)

Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Cartagena eff 06JUN20 Service resumption, 1 weekly 737-800

Atlanta – Dusseldorf eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Frankfurt eff 02JUL20 1 daily A330-200

Atlanta – Johannesburg eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200LR

Atlanta – Lagos eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily A330-200 (3 weekly from 11JUN20, 4 from 02JUL20, 6 during period 05AUG20 – 03SEP20)

Atlanta – Lima eff 01JUN20 Service returns to 4 weekly level with 767-300ER, 1 daily by 02JUL20

Atlanta – London Heathrow eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 2 daily 767-400ER (replacing originally planned 1 daily each 767-400ER and 777-200ER)

Atlanta – Munich eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Atlanta – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 Service returns to 2 daily level, 777-200ER

Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Rome eff 01SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Santiago de Chile eff 03JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 767-400ER (4 weekly from 12JUN20, 5 from 07JUL20, 7 from 05SEP20)

Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 03JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 767-400ER (4 weekly from 12JUN20, 1 daily from 02JUL20)

Atlanta – Seoul Incheon eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-900XWB

Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 08JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200LR

Atlanta – Stuttgart eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (replacing originally planned -200LR)

Boston – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily each A330-300 and 767-300ER

Boston – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 2 daily 767-300ER

Boston – Dublin eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300 (767-300ER from 16SEP20)

Boston – London Heathrow eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Detroit – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 Service returns to 4 daily level (2 daily A350, 1 daily A330-300, 1 daily A330-200)

Detroit – Beijing Daxing eff 02JUN20 1 daily A350-900XWB, replacing Beijing Capital

Detroit – Frankfurt eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200

Detroit – London Heathrow eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (reduce from 2 to 1 daily)

Detroit – Nagoya eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200 (5 weekly from 05OCT20)

Detroit – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily each 767-300ER and A330-300

Detroit – Seoul Incheon eff 08JUN20 Service returns to 1 daily level, A350-900XWB

Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUN20 Service returns to 1 daily level, A350-900XWB

Honolulu – Nagoya eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER (5 weekly from 06OCT20)

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai eff 01JUL20 1 daily 767-300ER

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 1 daily 767-300ER

Los Angeles – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER until 07SEP20 (originally this route was scheduled with 767-300ER)

Los Angeles – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200LR

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200LR

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200LR (-200ER from 01JUL20)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 3 daily (2 daily A330-300 and 1 daily A350)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-900XWB

New York JFK – Accra eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 5 weekly 767-300ER (4 weekly from 10SEP20)

New York JFK – Amsterdam eff 03JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 767-400ER (2 daily from 02JUL20)

New York JFK – Athens eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300 (reduced from 2 daily)

New York JFK – Barcelona eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Dublin eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Edinburgh eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

New York JFK – Frankfurt eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200

New York JFK – Lisbon eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

New York JFK – London Heathrow eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 2 daily 767-300ER (3rd daily resumes to resume on 24OCT20)

New York JFK – Madrid eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Paris CDG eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 767-400ER (returns to 2 daily level with A330-300 from 01JUL20)

New York JFK – Rome eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

New York JFK – Tel Aviv eff 03JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 01JUL20, 11 weekly from 26SEP20)

New York JFK – Zurich eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Portland OR – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200

Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200

Salt Lake City – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Seattle – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily each A330-300 and A330-900neo

Seattle – Beijing Daxing eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300

Seattle – Seoul Incheon eff 08JUN20 Service returns to 1 daily level, A330-900neo

Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUN20 Service returns to 1 daily level, A330-900neo



Following service cancelled in summer 2020 season:

Atlanta – Barcelona 1 daily

Atlanta – Dublin 1 daily

Atlanta – Madrid 1 daily

Atlanta – Milan Malpensa 1 daily

Atlanta – Venice 1 daily

Atlanta – Zurich 1 daily

Boston – Lisbon 1 daily

Boston – London Gatwick 1 daily

Boston – Manchester 1 daily

Boston – Rome 1 daily

Detroit – Munich 1 daily

Detroit – Rome 1 daily

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 1 daily

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily

New York JFK – Berlin Tegel 1 daily

New York JFK – Copenhagen 1 daily

New York JFK – Glasgow 1 daily

New York JFK – Nice 1 daily

New York JFK – Prague 1 daily

New York JFK – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily

New York JFK – Shannon 1 daily

New York JFK – Venice 1 daily

Orlando – Amsterdam 1 daily

Portland OR – London Heathrow 1 daily

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow 1 daily (service resumes on 24OCT20)

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 1 daily

Tampa – Amsterdam 1 daily