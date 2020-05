Asiana Airlines May 2020 International operations as of 03MAY20

Asiana Airlines in the last few days finalized planned International operation for May 2020. As of 03MAY20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain possible due to ongoing travel restrictions.



Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Changchun 1 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly 777-200ER

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 1 flight each on 05MAY20 and 12MAY20

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 1 daily A350-900XWB. The airline’s schedule listing in the GDS and OAG displays up to 3-4 daily flights with A350, however only OZ202/201 is open for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Manila 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 3 weekly A321neo

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – Sydney 777-200ER operates on following dates in May from Seoul: 07, 11, 22, 29

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A33-300

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A321 (A330-300 on 5 of 7 weekly 19MAY20 – 30MAY20)