LAM Mozambique in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to offer Pemba – Johannesburg nonstop service, on board Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective from 26OCT20, in addition to 3 weekly Pemba – Maputo – Johannesburg, which also operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
TM371 POL0940 – 1220JNB 737 135
TM372 JNB1300 – 1540POL 737 135
LAM Mozambique adds Pemba – Johannesburg service from late-Oct 2020
Posted
LAM Mozambique in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to offer Pemba – Johannesburg nonstop service, on board Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective from 26OCT20, in addition to 3 weekly Pemba – Maputo – Johannesburg, which also operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.