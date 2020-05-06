LAM Mozambique adds Pemba – Johannesburg service from late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

LAM Mozambique in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to offer Pemba – Johannesburg nonstop service, on board Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective from 26OCT20, in addition to 3 weekly Pemba – Maputo – Johannesburg, which also operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

TM371 POL0940 – 1220JNB 737 135
TM372 JNB1300 – 1540POL 737 135

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.