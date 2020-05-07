Korean Air earlier this week filed preliminary International service for the month of June 2020, as the airline gradually resumes additional routes, as of 0845GMT 07MAY20.
Additional changes remain possible, pending on various travel restrictions.
Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 5 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital 4 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 4 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 1 daily 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Mudanjiang 3 weekly 737-900ER
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 4 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 4 weekly 737-900ER
Seoul Incheon – Qingdao 4 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 4 weekly A330-300/777-300
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Yangon 2 weekly 737-900ER
Seoul Incheon – Yanji 4 weekly 737-900
Korean Air June 2020 International operations as of 0845GMT 07MAY20
Posted
Korean Air earlier this week filed preliminary International service for the month of June 2020, as the airline gradually resumes additional routes, as of 0845GMT 07MAY20.