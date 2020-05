flydubai extends reservation closure to 04JUN20

flydubai in recent inventory update extended closure of reservations until 04JUN20 inclusive, two additional weeks than previously planned. The airline tentatively schedules to resume operation on 05JUN20, however there are no frequency adjustments for the time being.



Despite reservation is available on/after 05JUN20, further extension of closing reservation is likely in the next few days. The



Dubai – Abha 11 weekly

Dubai – Addis Ababa 3 weekly

Dubai – Adler/Sochi 2 weekly

Dubai – Ahmedabad 2 weekly

Dubai – Almaty 7 weekly

Dubai – Amman 7 weekly

Dubai – Ashgabat 4 weekly

Dubai – Asmara 7 weekly

Dubai – Baghdad 7 weekly

Dubai – Bahrain 27 weekly

Dubai – Baku 23 weekly

Dubai – Basra 9 weekly

Dubai – Beirut 7 weekly

Dubai – Belgrade 7 weekly

Dubai – Borg el Arab 14 weekly

Dubai – Bratislava 3 weekly

Dubai – Bucharest 7 weekly

Dubai – Catania 4 weekly

Dubai – Chennai 3 weekly

Dubai – Chittagong 4 weekly

Dubai – Colombo 8 weekly

Dubai – Dammam 21 weekly

Dubai – Delhi 5 weekly

Dubai – Djibouti 5 weekly

Dubai – Dubrovnik 2 weekly

Dubai – Dushanbe 3 weekly

Dubai – Ekaterinburg 2 weekly

Dubai – Entebbe 7 weekly

Dubai – Erbil 5 weekly

Dubai – Faisalabad 9 weekly

Dubai – Gassim 14 weekly

Dubai – Hail 4 weekly

Dubai – Hargeisa 7 weekly

Dubai – Helsinki 4 weekly

Dubai – Hofuf 2 weekly

Dubai – Hyderabad 5 weekly

Dubai – Isfahan 3 weekly

Dubai – Istanbul 7 weekly

Dubai – Jazan 4 weekly

Dubai – Jeddah 21 weekly

Dubai – Juba 4 weekly

Dubai – Kabul 28 weekly

Dubai – Karachi 15 weekly

Dubai – Khartoum 7 weekly

Dubai – Kochi 4 weekly

Dubai – Kozhikode 3 weekly

Dubai – Krakow 7 weekly

Dubai – Krasnodar 2 weekly

Dubai – Kuwait City 33 weekly

Dubai – Kyiv Borispil 7 weekly

Dubai – Lar 3 weekly

Dubai – Lucknow 3 weekly

Dubai – Madinah 7 weekly

Dubai – Makhachkala 2 weekly

Dubai – Mashhad 7 weekly

Dubai – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly

Dubai – Multan 10 weekly

Dubai – Mumbai 5 weekly

Dubai – Muscat 21 weekly

Dubai – Najaf 7 weekly

Dubai – Naples 4 weekly

Dubai – Nur-Sultan 5 weekly

Dubai – Odessa 2 weekly

Dubai – Port Sudan 2 weekly

Dubai – Prague 5 weekly

Dubai – Quetta 5 weekly

Dubai – Riyadh 21 weekly

Dubai – Salalah 7 weekly

Dubai – Sarajevo 7 weekly

Dubai – Shiraz 3 weekly

Dubai – Sialkot 8 weekly

Dubai – Skopje 2 weekly

Dubai – Sofia 3 weekly

Dubai – Sulaymaniyah 2 weekly

Dubai – Tabuk 4 weekly

Dubai – Taif 5 weekly

Dubai – Tashkent 5 weekly

Dubai – Tbilisi 15 weekly

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 3 weekly

Dubai – Yangon 4 weekly

Dubai – Yerevan 7 weekly

Dubai – Zanzibar 8 weekly



flydubai originally opened reservation for all flights from 07MAY20, later closed ticket sales until 20MAY20, and latest update sees the closure extended to 04JUN20.