JAL’s long-haul low-cost unit ZIPAIR Tokyo today (21MAY20) announced service debut in June 2020. Due to travel restrictions, the airline’s debut on Tokyo Narita – Bangkok Suvarnabhumi route will be operating as cargo flight only. Subject to approval from Japan’s MLIT, the airline intends to operate 4 weekly flights from 03JUN20, with Boeing 787-8.
ZG051 NRT1720 – 2200BKK 787 x127
ZG052 BKK2330 – 0745+1NRT 787 x127
ZIPAir plans Tokyo – Bangkok cargo debut from June 2020
