Pakistan International Airlines since 16MAY20 resumed domestic scheduled operation, initially operating service to/from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. Following operation is in effect for the month of June 2020. Further changes remain possible.
Karachi – Islamabad 10 weekly A320
Karachi – Lahore 1 daily A320
Karachi – Peshawar 1 weekly A320
Quetta – Islamabad 1 weekly A320
Quetta – Karachi 2 weekly A320
Quetta – Lahore 1 weekly A320
Pakistan International Airlines May/June 2020 Domestic operations as of 04JUN20
