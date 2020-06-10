Asiana Airlines July 2020 International operations as of 09JUN20

Asiana Airlines this week outlined planned operation for the month of July 2020, as the airline continues to restore additional service. As of 09JUN20, planned operational frequencies as follows. Planned operation remains subject to change, including passenger traffic rights pending on various travel restrictions.



Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul eff 24JUL20 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Koror 01JUL20 – 15JUL20 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 10 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Manila 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG eff 17JUL20 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 3 weekly