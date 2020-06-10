Asiana Airlines July 2020 International operations as of 09JUN20

Asiana Airlines this week outlined planned operation for the month of July 2020, as the airline continues to restore additional service. As of 09JUN20, planned operational frequencies as follows. Planned operation remains subject to change, including passenger traffic rights pending on various travel restrictions.
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Istanbul eff 24JUL20 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Koror 01JUL20 – 15JUL20 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 10 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Manila 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG eff 17JUL20 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 3 weekly
Asiana Airlines July 2020 International operations
