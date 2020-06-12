Air Transat outlines S20 operations from late-July 2020

Air Transat yesterday (11JUN20) announced planned service resumption, scheduled on 23JUL20. Upon scheduled service resumption, the airline will only focus on International service from Montreal and Toronto, offering 45 weekly departures from Canada, instead of 250 weekly. The airline will continue to offer domestic connections for flights to Calgary and Vancouver.



Planned operation as of 11JUN20, based on available flights for reservation, as follows. Further changes remain likely.



Montreal – Athens eff 27JUL20 1 weekly

Montreal – Bordeaux eff 02AUG20 2 weekly

Montreal – Cancun eff 25JUL20 1 weekly

Montreal – Cayo Coco eff 07AUG20 2 weekly

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale eff 23JUL20 5 weekly

Montreal – Lisbon eff 24JUL20 2 weekly

Montreal – Lyon eff 28JUL20 2 weekly

Montreal – Marseille eff 29JUL20 2 weekly

Montreal – Nantes eff 31JUL20 2 weekly

Montreal – Paris CDG eff 23JUL20 7 weekly

Montreal – Port-au-Prince eff 29JUL20 1 weekly

Montreal – Punta Cana eff 26JUL20 1 weekly

Montreal – Toulouse eff 23JUL20 2 weekly

Toronto – Athens eff 26JUL20 1 weekly

Toronto – Cancun eff 25JUL20 1 weekly

Toronto – Cayo Coco eff 07AUG20 1 weekly

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale eff 31JUL20 1 weekly

Toronto – Glasgow eff 25JUL20 2 weekly

Toronto – London Gatwick eff 23JUL20 3 weekly

Toronto – Manchester eff 25JUL20 2 weekly

Toronto – Porto eff 26JUL20 1 weekly

Toronto – Punta Cana eff 25JUL20 1 weekly

Toronto – Rome eff 27JUL20 2 weekly



Domestic

Montreal – Calgary eff 26JUL20 4 weekly

Montreal – Toronto eff 23JUL20 16 weekly

Montreal – Vancouver eff 23JUL20 1 daily

Toronto – Calgary eff 23JUL20 3 weekly

Toronto – Vancouver eff 23JUL20 12 weekly