Pacific Coastal Airlines recently extended interim schedule into July 2020, where the airline continues to operate 11 sectors within the Canadian Province of British Columbia. For the period of 28JUN20 – 25JUL20, the airline will increase operational frequencies on selected sectors.
Kelowna – Cranbrook 3 weekly
Kelowna – Victoria 6 weekly
Vancouver – Campbell River – Comox – Vancouver 9 weekly (Increase from 5 weekly in June 2020)
Vancouver – Port Hardy 4 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)
Vancouver – Powell River 9 weekly (Increase from 6 weekly in June 2020)
Vancouver – Tofino 5 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)
Vancouver – Trail 3 weekly
Vancouver – Victoria 11 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)
Vancouver – Williams Lake 4 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)
Pacific Coastal expands interim schedule in July 2020
