Pacific Coastal expands interim schedule in July 2020

Pacific Coastal Airlines recently extended interim schedule into July 2020, where the airline continues to operate 11 sectors within the Canadian Province of British Columbia. For the period of 28JUN20 – 25JUL20, the airline will increase operational frequencies on selected sectors.



Kelowna – Cranbrook 3 weekly

Kelowna – Victoria 6 weekly

Vancouver – Campbell River – Comox – Vancouver 9 weekly (Increase from 5 weekly in June 2020)

Vancouver – Port Hardy 4 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)

Vancouver – Powell River 9 weekly (Increase from 6 weekly in June 2020)

Vancouver – Tofino 5 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)

Vancouver – Trail 3 weekly

Vancouver – Victoria 11 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)

Vancouver – Williams Lake 4 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)