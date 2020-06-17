Canadian regional carrier Central Mountain Air in July 2020 plans to resume regular scheduled service, initially focusing on flights to/from Prince George in British Columbia. Planned operation from 06JUL20 to 08AUG20 as follows.
Prince George – Fort St. John 3 weekly
Prince George – Kamloops 3 weekly
Prince George – Kelowna 3 weekly
Prince George – Terrace 3 weekly
Central Mountain Air outlines interim schedules for July 2020
