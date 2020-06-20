Eurowings revises planned new routes in S20

Eurowings in recent schedule update revised planned launch dates for its scheduled new routes, in summer 2020 season. As of 19JUN20, the airline tentatively plans various routes launch in September, although this is likely to change. Selected routes will commence in August 2020.



Cologne – Malaga eff 03SEP20 2 weekly A319/320 (Previous plan: eff 03MAY20)

Dusseldorf – Larnaca eff 05SEP20 1 weekly A320

Dusseldorf – Thira eff 04SEP20 1 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 01MAY20)

Hamburg – Gothenburg eff 01SEP20 6 weekly A319/320 (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)

Hamburg – Larnaca eff 05SEP20 1 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 16MAY20)

Hamburg – Malaga eff 31AUG20 2 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 04JUN20)

Hamburg – Valencia eff 30AUG20 2 weekly A319/320 (3 weekly from 13SEP20; Previous plan: eff 02JUN20)

Salzburg – Lamezia Terme 04AUG20 – 29SEP20 1 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 05MAY20)

Stuttgart – Belgrade eff 01SEP20 2 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 21MAY20)

Stuttgart – Bucharest eff 28AUG20 3 weekly A319/320 (Previous plan: eff 21MAY20)

Stuttgart – Jersey 05SEP20 – 12SEP20 1 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 23MAY20 with Dash 8)



Previously planned new routes has been cancelled:

Cologne – Bourgas 30JUN20 – 25AUG20 1 weekly A320

Cologne – Lublin eff 10JUN20 2 weekly A319

Cologne – Porto Santo eff 09MAY20 1 weekly A319

Dusseldorf – Verona eff 31MAR20 3 weekly Dash8-Q400

Stuttgart – Djerba 08JUL20 – 09SEP20 1 weekly A319

Stuttgart – Florence eff 29MAR20 4 weekly Dash8-Q400

Stuttgart – Kos eff 23MAY20 2 weekly A319

Stuttgart – Malta eff 03APR20 2 weekly A319