WestJet removes planned Calgary – Rome service in S20

WestJet in the last few days removed operational schedule for Calgary – Rome service, previously scheduled to commence in summer 2020 season. Prior to schedule removal and closure of reservation, the airline planned service launch on 06AUG20, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.



Previously filed schedule as follows.



WS032 YYC1815 – 1155+1FCO 789 456

WS033 FCO1355 – 1611YYC 789 567

Service operates Day 46 from YYC, Day 57 from FCO from 17OCT20.