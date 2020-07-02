Southwest Airlines yesterday (01JUL20) resumed International service to The Bahamas, Jamaica and Mexico, on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft (Selected flights operated by 737-800). Planned operation for the month of July 2020 as follows.
Baltimore/Washington – Cancun eff 01JUL20 2 daily 737-700
Baltimore/Washington – Montego Bay eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-700
Baltimore/Washington – Nassau eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-700
Denver – Cancun eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-700
Denver – Los Cabos eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-700
Houston Hobby – Cancun eff 01JUL20 2 daily 737-700
Houston Hobby – Los Cabos eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-700
Orlando – Montego Bay eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-700
Southwest Airlines July 2020 International operations as of 01JUL20
