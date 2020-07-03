Alaska Airlines in recent schedule update filed changes for Seattle – Cincinnati route, previously scheduled to begin on 18AUG20. Latest update now sees this new service tentatively to commence on 01MAY21, with 737-900ER operating once a day, instead of planned -800.
AS508 SEA0915 – 1637CVG 73J D
AS509 CVG1745 – 1945SEA 73J D
Alaska Airlines delays Seattle – Cincinnati launch to May 2021
