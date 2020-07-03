Alaska Airlines files new routes launch from Sep 2020

Alaska Airlines in the last few weeks filed changes to its planned new service for summer 2020 season. Certain routes previously scheduled during summer peak season will now begin in September 2020. Planned new routes as of 02JUL20 as follows.



Everett – Boise eff 01SEP20 1 daily Embraer E175 (Horizon; previously scheduled from 18JUN20)

Los Angeles – Fresno eff 01SEP20 2 daily Embraer E175 (Skywest)

Portland OR – Denver eff 01SEP20 1 daily 737-900ER (2 daily from 19NOV20)

Portland OR – San Luis Obispo eff 01SEP20 1 daily Embraer E175 (Skywest; previously scheduled from 18JUN20)

San Francisco – Anchorage 01SEP20 – 08SEP20 1 daily 737-900ER (Service resumption since September 2010; previously scheduled from 21APR20)

San Francisco – Boise eff 01SEP20 2 daily Embraer E175 (Horizon)

San Jose CA – Spokane eff 01SEP20 1 daily Embraer E175 (Horizon)