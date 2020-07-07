Azerbaijan Airlines plans A340 Bodrum service in Aug 2020

Azerbaijan Airlines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate Airbus A340-500 aircraft route on Baku – Bodrum route, scheduled on daily basis, replacing Boeing 767. The A340 service is currently scheduled from 02AUG20 to 26AUG20, however this remains subject to change, as the airline tentatively schedules overall service resumption as early as 01AUG20.



J2023 GYD0725 – 0940BJV 345 D

J2024 BJV1040 – 1425GYD 345 D