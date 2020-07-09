Canadian carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines on Tuesday (07JUL20) extended revised schedule into late-summer, as the airline expands interim schedule for the period of 26JUL20 – 12SEP20, compared to the period of 05JUL20 – 25JUL20.
Planned operation as follows.
Kelowna – Cranbrook 3 weekly
Kelowna – Victoria 14 weekly (Increase from 10 weekly during the period of 05JUL20 – 25JUL20)
Vancouver – Bella Coola 3 weekly (Service resumption)
Vancouver – Campbell River – Comox – Vancouver 17 weekly (Increase from 12 weekly)
Vancouver – Cranbrook 6 weekly
Vancouver – Port Hardy 6 weekly (Increase from 4 weekly)
Vancouver – Powell River 19 weekly (Increase from 12 weekly)
Vancouver – Tofino 7 weekly (Increase from 5 weekly)
Vancouver – Trail 6 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly)
Vancouver – Victoria 12 weekly
Vancouver – Williams Lake 6 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly)
Pacific Coastal expands interim schedule in August 2020
