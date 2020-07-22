Asiana Airlines closes First Class bookings on A380 for indefinite period

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes to flights listed with Airbus A380 aircraft. As of 21JUL20, reservation for First Class on A380 aircraft is no longer available for all dates, up to 17JUL21 (the furthest date the airline accepting reservation as of 21JUL20).

Based on current schedule listing, A380 operating routes on year-round basis includes the following.

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles

