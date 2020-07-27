Air Canada plans Boeing 737 MAX 8 Montreal – Dublin service in S21

Air Canada in the last few weeks filed aircraft changes for Montreal – Dublin service during summer 2021 season, which sees the airline schedules Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft service, instead of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (scheduled for summer 2020 season prior to COVID19 impact).



The Star Alliance carrier schedules 3 weekly flights in summer 2021 season.



AC802 YUL2125 – 0840+1DUB 7M8 246

AC803 DUB1015 – 1205YUL 7M8 357



Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline also scheduled Boeing 737 MAX 8 service on Toronto – Edinburgh route in summer 2021, replacing Air Canada rouge 767.