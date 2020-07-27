Brazilian carrier Azul in the 3rd quarter of 2020 continues to operate limited International operation, due to ongoing restrictions. For August and September, planned International operation as follows. Additional changes, including last-minute adjustment, remains highly possible.
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Fort Lauderdale 3 weekly A330-200/-900neo
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Lisbon 2 weekly A330-900neo
Azul Aug/Sep 2020 International operations as of 24JUL20
