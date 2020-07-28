Garuda Indonesia in August 2020 continues to operate limited International service. Planned operation as of 26JUL20 is listed below, however various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights.
Jakarta – Amsterdam 1 weekly 777-300ER
Jakarta – Bangkok 1 weekly 737-800
Jakarta – Hong Kong 3 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Melbourne A330-300 operates every 2 weeks
Jakarta – Perth 737-800 operates on 20AUG20
Jakarta – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Singapore 5 weekly 737-800/A330-300
Jakarta – Sydney A330-300 operates every 2 weeks
Jakarta – Tokyo Haneda 2 weekly A330-300
Garuda Indonesia August 2020 International operations as of 26JUL20
