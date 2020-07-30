Kuwait Airways August – OCtober 2020 operations as of 29JUL20

Kuwait Airways has revised planned service resumption when the airline resumes scheduled operation on 01AUG20. The following planned operation for the period of 01AUG20 – 24OCT20 is based on flights available for reservation, as of 29JUL20. Additional changes remain possible, pending on various travel restrictions.



Kuwait City – Ahmedabad eff 16AUG20 3 weekly A320/320neo

Kuwait City – Bahrain eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320

Kuwait City – Baku eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A320neo (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Kuwait City – Beirut eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly A320/777-300ER from 01SEP20)

Kuwait City – Bodrum eff 02AUG20 1 weekly A320neo (2 weekly from 11AUG20)

Kuwait City – Cairo eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-200

Kuwait City – Chennai eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Delhi eff 03AUG20 2 weekly A320/320neo

Kuwait City – Doha eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320/330

Kuwait City – Dubai eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320

Kuwait City – Geneva eff 02SEP20 2 weekly A330 (Previous plan: eff 01AUG20)

Kuwait City – Istanbul eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-200

Kuwait City – Kochi eff 03AUG20 3 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Lahore eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Mumbai eff 18AUG20 2 weekly A330-200 (3 weekly from 06SEP20)

Kuwait City – Munich eff 17AUG20 3 weekly A320neo (Previous plan: eff 01AUG20)

Kuwait City – Sarajevo eff 14AUG20 2 weekly A320neo (Previous plan: eff 01AUG20)

Kuwait City – Trabzon eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320