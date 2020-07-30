Kuwait Airways has revised planned service resumption when the airline resumes scheduled operation on 01AUG20. The following planned operation for the period of 01AUG20 – 24OCT20 is based on flights available for reservation, as of 29JUL20. Additional changes remain possible, pending on various travel restrictions.
Kuwait City – Ahmedabad eff 16AUG20 3 weekly A320/320neo
Kuwait City – Bahrain eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320
Kuwait City – Baku eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A320neo (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)
Kuwait City – Beirut eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly A320/777-300ER from 01SEP20)
Kuwait City – Bodrum eff 02AUG20 1 weekly A320neo (2 weekly from 11AUG20)
Kuwait City – Cairo eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-200
Kuwait City – Chennai eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A330-200
Kuwait City – Delhi eff 03AUG20 2 weekly A320/320neo
Kuwait City – Doha eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320/330
Kuwait City – Dubai eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320
Kuwait City – Geneva eff 02SEP20 2 weekly A330 (Previous plan: eff 01AUG20)
Kuwait City – Istanbul eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-200
Kuwait City – Kochi eff 03AUG20 3 weekly A330-200
Kuwait City – Lahore eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Kuwait City – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A330-200
Kuwait City – Mumbai eff 18AUG20 2 weekly A330-200 (3 weekly from 06SEP20)
Kuwait City – Munich eff 17AUG20 3 weekly A320neo (Previous plan: eff 01AUG20)
Kuwait City – Sarajevo eff 14AUG20 2 weekly A320neo (Previous plan: eff 01AUG20)
Kuwait City – Trabzon eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320
Kuwait Airways August – OCtober 2020 operations as of 29JUL20
Posted
Kuwait Airways has revised planned service resumption when the airline resumes scheduled operation on 01AUG20. The following planned operation for the period of 01AUG20 – 24OCT20 is based on flights available for reservation, as of 29JUL20. Additional changes remain possible, pending on various travel restrictions.