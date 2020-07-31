United schedules Boeing 787 Honolulu service in 3Q20

United Airlines in the 3rd quarter of 2020 is adjusting operational aircraft to Honolulu, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Chicago O’Hare – Honolulu 09JUL20 – 29AUG20 787-8 operates 3 weekly (service resumption)

Denver – Honolulu 03AUG20 – 07SEP20 787-8 operates 1 daily (service resumption)

Los Angeles – Honolulu 06JUL20 – 07SEP20 787-8 operates 1 daily



On San Francisco – Honolulu service, 777-200 operates 1 daily. UA will restore 2nd daily service on this route from 03AUG20, with Boeing 757-300.