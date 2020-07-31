United schedules Boeing 787 Honolulu service in 3Q20

By Jim Liu

United Airlines in the 3rd quarter of 2020 is adjusting operational aircraft to Honolulu, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Chicago O’Hare – Honolulu 09JUL20 – 29AUG20 787-8 operates 3 weekly (service resumption)
Denver – Honolulu 03AUG20 – 07SEP20 787-8 operates 1 daily (service resumption)
Los Angeles – Honolulu 06JUL20 – 07SEP20 787-8 operates 1 daily

On San Francisco – Honolulu service, 777-200 operates 1 daily. UA will restore 2nd daily service on this route from 03AUG20, with Boeing 757-300.