Thai Airways International delays scheduled service resumption to Oct 2020

Thai Airways International in last week’s schedule update further postponed planned service resumption for scheduled flights, as the airline cancelled service in September. Latest revision as of 31JUL20 sees the airline resumes regular service as early as 01OCT20, however this remains subject to change.
Bangkok – Auckland eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 787-9
Bangkok – Beijing Capital eff 04OCT20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Brisbane eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 777-200ER
Bangkok – Brussels eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Copenhagen eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-300ER (5 of 7 weekly available for reservation for most fare classes)
Bangkok – Delhi eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-300
Bangkok – Denpasar eff 01OCT20 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Dhaka eff 01OCT20 5 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Frankfurt eff 01OCT20 1 daily A380
Bangkok – Guangzhou eff 01OCT20 2 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Hanoi eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Islamabad eff 02OCT20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Jakarta eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Karachi eff 02OCT20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 01OCT20 5 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Lahore eff 01OCT20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – London Heathrow eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-300ER
Bangkok – Manila eff 02OCT20 4 weekly 777-300
Bangkok – Melbourne eff 02OCT20 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Munich eff 01OCT20 5 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Nagoya eff 01OCT20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Osaka Kansai eff 03OCT20 3 weekly 777-200ER
Bangkok – Paris CDG eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Perth eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Phnom Penh eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Seoul Incheon eff 02OCT20 6 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04OCT20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Singapore eff 02OCT20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Sydney eff 01OCT20 5 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200ER
Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda eff 02OCT20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Tokyo Narita eff 01OCT20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Vientiane eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Yangon eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Zurich eff 01OCT20 4 weekly 777-300ER
Thai Airways International delays scheduled service resumption to Oct 2020
