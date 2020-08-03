Thai Airways International delays scheduled service resumption to Oct 2020

Thai Airways International in last week’s schedule update further postponed planned service resumption for scheduled flights, as the airline cancelled service in September. Latest revision as of 31JUL20 sees the airline resumes regular service as early as 01OCT20, however this remains subject to change.



Bangkok – Auckland eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 787-9

Bangkok – Beijing Capital eff 04OCT20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Brisbane eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 777-200ER

Bangkok – Brussels eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Copenhagen eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-300ER (5 of 7 weekly available for reservation for most fare classes)

Bangkok – Delhi eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-300

Bangkok – Denpasar eff 01OCT20 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Dhaka eff 01OCT20 5 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Frankfurt eff 01OCT20 1 daily A380

Bangkok – Guangzhou eff 01OCT20 2 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Hanoi eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Islamabad eff 02OCT20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Jakarta eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Karachi eff 02OCT20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 01OCT20 5 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Lahore eff 01OCT20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – London Heathrow eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-300ER

Bangkok – Manila eff 02OCT20 4 weekly 777-300

Bangkok – Melbourne eff 02OCT20 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Munich eff 01OCT20 5 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Nagoya eff 01OCT20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Osaka Kansai eff 03OCT20 3 weekly 777-200ER

Bangkok – Paris CDG eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Perth eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Phnom Penh eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Seoul Incheon eff 02OCT20 6 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04OCT20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Singapore eff 02OCT20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Sydney eff 01OCT20 5 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200ER

Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda eff 02OCT20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Tokyo Narita eff 01OCT20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Vientiane eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Yangon eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Zurich eff 01OCT20 4 weekly 777-300ER