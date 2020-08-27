GOL expands American Airlines codeshare routes in NW20

Brasilian carrier GOL in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to gradually expand codeshare partnership with American Airlines, covering additional routes operated by the latter. Codeshare routes listed below is scheduled to commence between 24OCT20 and 27MAR21.



GOL operated by American Airlines

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Austin

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Boston

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Charlotte

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Chicago O’Hare

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Denver

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Detroit

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Honolulu

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Houston

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Las Vegas

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Miami

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Newark

Dallas/Ft. Worth – New Orleans

Dallas/Ft. Worth – New York LaGuardia

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Orlando

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Philadelphia

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Phoenix

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Portland OR

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Raleigh/Durham

Dallas/Ft. Worth – St. Louis

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Salt Lake City

Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Diego

Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Francisco

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seattle

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tampa

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Vail/Eagle

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Washington Dulles

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Washington Reagan

Miami – Denver

Miami – Manaus

Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao

Miami – St. Louis

Miami – San Diego

Miami – Seattle

New York JFK – Austin

New York JFK – Charlotte

New York JFK – Chicago O’Hare

New York JFK – Phoenix

New York JFK – San Diego

New York JFK – Washington Reagan

Orlando – Phoenix