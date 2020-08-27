Brasilian carrier GOL in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to gradually expand codeshare partnership with American Airlines, covering additional routes operated by the latter. Codeshare routes listed below is scheduled to commence between 24OCT20 and 27MAR21.
GOL operated by American Airlines
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Austin
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Boston
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Charlotte
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Chicago O’Hare
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Denver
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Detroit
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Honolulu
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Houston
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Las Vegas
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Miami
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Newark
Dallas/Ft. Worth – New Orleans
Dallas/Ft. Worth – New York LaGuardia
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Orlando
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Philadelphia
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Phoenix
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Portland OR
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Raleigh/Durham
Dallas/Ft. Worth – St. Louis
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Salt Lake City
Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Diego
Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Francisco
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seattle
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tampa
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Vail/Eagle
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Washington Dulles
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Washington Reagan
Miami – Denver
Miami – Manaus
Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao
Miami – St. Louis
Miami – San Diego
Miami – Seattle
New York JFK – Austin
New York JFK – Charlotte
New York JFK – Chicago O’Hare
New York JFK – Phoenix
New York JFK – San Diego
New York JFK – Washington Reagan
Orlando – Phoenix
GOL expands American Airlines codeshare routes in NW20
Posted
Brasilian carrier GOL in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to gradually expand codeshare partnership with American Airlines, covering additional routes operated by the latter. Codeshare routes listed below is scheduled to commence between 24OCT20 and 27MAR21.