Aeroflot NW20 Intercontinental operation changes as of 27AUG20

Aeroflot has started filing changes to its Intercontinental operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. Following routes will see service reductions or cancellations, based on GDS schedule and inventory update as of 27AUG20.



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bangkok Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Colombo Planned Mainline A330-200 replacing Rossiya Airlines aircraft (in W19) from 25OCT20 unchanged. 3 of 5 weekly available for reservation

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Delhi Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly, A350-900XWB/A330-300 operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Denpasar Planned Mainline service resumption with A350-900XWB unchanged, replacing Rossiya 777-300ER. 3 of 4 weekly available for reservation

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Havana Service cancelled in winter season

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ho Chi Minh City Service cancelled in winter season

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male Reservation currently not available for the period of 20DEC20 – 15JAN21. A350-900XWB operating 5 weekly (7 weekly from 21DEC20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Miami Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Mumbai Service cancelled in winter season. This route is now scheduled to begin on 29MAR21

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Phuket Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Singapore Planned service resumption since March 2003, reservation for 5 weekly A350-900XWB from 25DEC20 is no longer available

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Washington Dulles Service cancelled in winter season